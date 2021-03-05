Flexographic Printing Inks Market Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Overview

Flexographic ink has volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and is thus primarily regulated by the FDA for labeling applications in the food & beverage and cosmetic industries. This may prove to be a hindrance to the market value of flexographic inks over the projected timeframe. However, the drug provides effective drying characteristics that provide better and faster printing speeds. It is also needed for high-speed printing processes because of its propensity to maintain a tight grip on the printing surface that will propel the scale of the industry in the near future. The market value of flexographic printing inks would be largely influenced by optimistic developments in the packaging industry.

Flexographic Printing Inks Market: Dynamics

Packaging is commonly used in cosmetics, food & drinks, pharmaceuticals and personal care goods. Mounting the commercialization of flexible packaging, owing to its broad use across various consumer products, would significantly improve the scale of flexographic inks over the expected timeframe. Flexographic printing Inks is a crucial marketing device that triggers the purchasing decision of the consumer. It improves the esthetic look, provides product distinction and also strengthens the brand identity of the company. Therefore, strong growth in these industries, especially due to increased consumer demand, would gradually increase the market size of flexographic printing inks.

Innovation in Flexographic Printing Inks to surge market growth of many industries

Fast growth of the flexible packaging industry due to the growing end-user industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics would further raise the global market share of flexographic inks in the coming years. Flexible packaging manufacturers are developing automated and innovative printing techniques to increase their share of the market. For example, Skratch Lab has redesigned its entire product range with new digitally printed and highly functional packaging, providing more appealing shopping and user experience for fitness enthusiasts. Flexographic printing Inks demonstrates superior characteristics, including sealing, strength, aroma retention and moisture barrier. Flexographic printing Inks also plays an important role in the development of external aesthetics, product differentiation and the growth of global flexographic printing inks in forecasted period.

Water Based & Solvent based Flexographic Printing Inks to gain market traction for many industries

Water-based flexographic inks accounted for more than 45 per cent of the overall market share of flexographic printing inks. Water-based inks are commonly used in paper, newspaper and cardboard printing. Increased demand for non-VOC based inks is considered to be the key factor driving the size of the industry for the drug in the coming years. In addition, the market size of flexographic printing inks will be further increased by 2024 by supporting government requirements for low VOC product along with low cost and sufficient water availability (as a solvent).

Solvent-based flexographic printing ink industry is expected to increase market growth. As, These inks have high longevity and are compatible with a wide range of substrates. In addition, these inks have scratch resistance and superior printing rate properties. These value-added product characteristics make it suitable for packaging applications. However, the strict regulations of the FDA and EPA on VOC content and emissions can hinder the growth of the drug.