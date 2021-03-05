Flexible Foam Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – RECTICEL, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow, INOAC Corporation

The Flexible Foam Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The flexible foam market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Flexible Foam Market are RECTICEL, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow, INOAC Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Flexible Foam in Furniture Industry

– Flexible foam is widely used in various industrial applications, due to its reliability in the sector. Apart from the excellent properties, the reduction of the cost of raw material is a significant advantage in using these materials.

– Flexible Polypropylene foam is one of the most promising materials due to its outstanding overall performance, such as durability, better insulation, high resistance towards chemicals, easy recycling, and thermal stability at high temperatures for a variety of applications.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.