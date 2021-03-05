Eyelash Enhancing Agents Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Eyelash enhancing agents are beauty products used to grow thicker and long eyelashes and provide nourishment. These agents consist of various ingredients which help in lash growth and nourishment. Biotin, castor oil, peptides, panthenol, and sodium hyaluronate are the commonly used ingredients in eyelash serums available in the market. Biotin is commonly used in eyelash serums that can be purchased over-the-counter (OTC). Biotin strengthens keratin (hair protein) and improves hair health. Peptides, panthenol, and sodium hyaluronate based eyelash enhancing agents act as water binders or moisturizers, promoting growth.

The global eyelash enhancing agents market is primarily driven by increase in awareness about eyelash health among women, growth of the cosmetic & hair care industry, and easy availability of branded eyelash enhancing agents online

Global Eyelash Enhancing Agents market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Based on application, the global eyelash enhancing agents market can be bifurcated into eyelash repair and eyelash nourishment. The eyelash repair segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to increase in use of eyelash enhancers for repair & regeneration and wide range of products available in the market

Most of the prominent market players have expanded their products by adding new ingredients that help in regrowth of eyelashes. The product ingredients are altered based on texture and customer preference. Enhanced product offerings to meet the customer requirements and low cost are the major strategies adopted by the manufacturers.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Eyelash Enhancing Agents Market Report:

The global eyelash enhancing agents market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for major market share. Key players operating in the global eyelash enhancing agents market are:

L’Oréal Paris, Athena Cosmetics, Inc., Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC., Grande Cosmetics LLC., Roden and Fields, Skin Research Laboratories, Beauty Essentials, Lashfactor London, Lancer Dermatology, Allergan, Boss Biological Technique Ltd.

