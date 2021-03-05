Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2025; Beologic, FKuR, Moller GmbH & Co. KG, RENOLIT GOR SpA

The Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The European wood plastic composite market is expected to witness healthy growth, at an CAGR greater than 10%, over the period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market: Beologic, FKuR, Moller GmbH & Co. KG, RENOLIT GOR SpA, Vannplastic Ltd, JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG.-, Haussermann Group, Linotech, NOVO-TECH, Polyplank AB, Silvadec, UPM Biocomposites, Technamation Technical Europe GmbH, Tecnaro GmbH, NATURinFORM GmbH, and others.

Key Market Trends

Decking Application to Dominate the Market

– Decking is one of the most important applications for wood-plastic composites in Europe, with the sales of solid profiles rising, as compared to that of the hollow ones.

– In construction, a deck is a flat or profiled (anti-slip) surface that is capable of supporting weight. A deck is similar to a floor, but is typically constructed outdoors, often elevated from the ground, and usually connected to a building.

– Wood plastic composite decking can be used in a number of ways, such as part of garden landscaping, extension of the living areas of houses, an alternative to stone-based features (such as patios), and in residential decks, as spaces for cooking, dining, and seating.

– Due to environmental and durability concerns related to softwoods and hardwoods, wood plastic composite decking (a mixture of two materials, typically wood pulp and recycled materials, such as plastic bottles or bags) was introduced in the market. Proponents of composite decking have touted this as a much needed development, as it helps to curb logging of trees for new decks.

– The typical production process of WPC decks in Europe involves the extrusion of a decking profile, based on a PVC or PE matrix, followed by PP.

– Owing to the above-mentioned reasons, decking application is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– Currently, Germany dominates the market studied as is the largest manufacturer and consumer of wood-plastic composites in Europe. Most WPC compounders in Europe are located in Germany

– The demand for wood-plastic composites for construction applications may be driven by the country’s strong construction sector.

– German construction companies are benefiting from the soaring demand for real estate, increasing investments in buildings, and high state spending on infrastructure.

– The upswing in construction has been encouraged by the European Central Bank’s ultra-low interest rates, a growing urban population, and high immigration rate, over the past five years. The sector is also helping to propel the overall economic growth.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the market for wood-plastic composites in Germany during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

