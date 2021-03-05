Europe Cloud CRM Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2025; Hubspot, Freshsales, Zendesk Sell, Infusionsoft

The Europe Cloud CRM Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Europe Cloud CRM report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Europe Cloud CRM report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe cloud CRM market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Cloud CRM Market: Hubspot, Freshsales, Zendesk Sell, Infusionsoft, Netsuite CRM, Free Agent CRM, Salesforce com, amoCRM, LeadMaster, Claritysoft, and others.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– In February 2020, Sceptre Hospitality Resources, which has a significant presence in Europe, launched its newly developed guest management system called Maverick CRM, for the hospitality industry. The solution will leverage valuable guest data from their sales channels for keeping the potential client relations intact.

– In March 2020, Salesforce had announced new industry-specific innovations for healthcare industry-based solutions built on Salesforce CRM. This solution will improve health outcomes and enhance operational efficiency by connecting people, data, and processes on a unified platform. Newly added capabilities include relationship management tools in Health Cloud to offer the growth of healthcare service provider relationships with several new use cases.

Key Market Trends

Small and Medium Enterprise Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The development of SMEs has been a focal point of interest of National Promotional Institutions (NPIs) for earlier years and will continue to be an essential task. Small and medium enterprises drive investment and innovation, create substantial value addition, and provide the majority of job opportunities in European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

– To keep European small businesses viable and competitive, KfW, Bpifrance, BGK, ICO, and the British Business Bank strive to improve access to finance for SMEs. Despite significantly favorable financing conditions and low-interest rates, innovative and young SMEs, in particular, experienced enormous financing difficulties. This evidence suggests that promotional funds can cover a considerable part of the financing gap.

– Cloud migration is one of the significant problems for SMEs to implement cloud-based customer relationship management solutions for their businesses. In April 2020, CRM provider vCita has partnered with Mastercard in Europe to help SMEs run in a more digital-first environment. The newly formed alliance will offer a full learning and management solution that will help SMEs to migrate into the cloud.

The United Kingdom is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– The major driver for the growth of the United Kingdom country segment is the significant presence of technology providers and the increasing number of SMEs in the business landscape. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive market landscape.

– For instance, in July 2019, Ernst & Young Global LLP, a UK-based advisory organization, acquired C Centric Solutions to broaden its capacity to offer a wide range of CRM services.

– In November 2019, Eudonet, a CRM technology provider with a significant presence in the United Kingdom, acquired Dutch firm Stb. The acquisition, the company expects, will allow it to enter the Dutch market by targeting professional associations and other prominent sectors.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Cloud CRM Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

