Emergency and Disaster Response Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025; W. S. Darley & Co., ZIEGLER, Magirus, Emergency One Group

The Emergency and Disaster Response Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Emergency and Disaster Response report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Emergency and Disaster Response report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Market for Emergency and Disaster Response is projected to grow with a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Emergency and Disaster Response Market: Rosenbauer International AG., W. S. Darley & Co., ZIEGLER, Magirus, Emergency One Group, Viking Air Ltd., Textron Inc., Leonardo SpA., 3M, Emergency Medical International, Smiths Group, REV Group, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951104/emergency-and-disaster-response-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Key Market Trends

Land Segment Registered the Highest Market Share in 2019

As of 2019, the land segment has the highest share in the market. Increasing procurement of land vehicles by various public and private organizations is acting as the main driver for the market. Land vehicles can be locally stationed and can be easily and promptly deployed for emergency damage alleviation purposes. To increase the availability of the land-based emergency response vehicles, local disaster management and emergency response teams keep these vehicles at their disposal. Thus, their procurement volumes are higher as compared to the aerial vehicles whose overall fleet is less as they are stationed only in bigger cities that possess the necessary infrastructure to maintain the aircraft. However, with the growing number of large-scale disasters, the deployment of the aerial vehicles for purposes like firefighting and disaster relief logistics are increasing. For instance, the firefighting aircraft have been instrumental in fighting the large-scale Australian Bushfires during 2019 – 2020. In addition to about 150 firefighting aircraft the country has, additional aircraft are also borrowed for firefighting. Also, the Australian government plans to purchase additional aircraft to increase their firefighting capabilities. Such aerial vehicle procurements for disaster response are expected to propel the growth of the segment in the years to come.

North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

North America currently has the largest share in the Emergency and Disaster Response market, due to a high spending from the government in addition to continual procurement of related equipment and vehicles by various public and private disaster rescue teams. Severe hurricanes and floods have hit the US in the recent past, and the country, along with Canada, saw several forest fires in the past five years. In response to all these occurrences, the procurement of disaster response equipment and vehicles have increased in the region. For instance, in October 2018, American Red Cross of the Central Coast announced that a new Next Generation Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was inducted into their existing fleet of ERVs. The new emergency vehicle primarily serves the communities in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties, and is also available for Red Cross responses to national disasters elsewhere. Likewise, in September 2019, Medstar Ambulance, Southern Michigan’s largest and most integrated Emergency Medical Services and mobile health provider, announced that it was adding 52 new ambulances and a new Eurocopter EC-135 medical helicopter to its fleet. Such large-scale procurement has helped the growth of the market in the country, making it the highest market share in terms of geography. However, the Asia-Pacific region which is one of the largest disaster-prone zones in the world, is projected to experience the highest growth rates in the market. The presence of some of the largest populated countries in the world, where a delay in emergency and disaster response can increase fatality rates drastically, is compelling the governments in the region to stay prepared for disasters and other emergencies by procuring the necessary equipment. These factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Emergency and Disaster Response Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951104/emergency-and-disaster-response-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Emergency and Disaster Response Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Emergency and Disaster Response market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687