Dual Screen Laptops Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Screen Size, Price, and Geography

A dual-screen laptop is a laptop that has two displays integrated into the same device. This can take on a range of styles, as we’ve seen from several top brands. The most notable original design comes from ASUS in 2012. The Taichi Windows 8 notebook was ahead of its time; the back had a full HD touchscreen to complement the main monitor.

An exclusive Dual-Screen Laptops market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and the region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and an internal statistical model.

The major factor contributing to market growth is the growing investments in dual-screen technology. Companies such as Intel and Microsoft also released prototype versions of their dual display laptops. Additionally, Microsoft has released the latest version of Windows specially designed for dual-screen technology. The launch of Windows X for dual-screen laptops was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled to be released with Microsoft’s dual-screen laptop Surface Neo soon. Thus, product differentiation is anticipated to be the driving force soon.

Here we have listed the top Dual Screen Laptops Market companies in the world:

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

HP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, L.P.

LENOVO

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

DELL INC.

INTEL CORPORATION

MOBILE PIXELS

APPLE INC

