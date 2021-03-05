Drinking Water Adsorbents Market 2021: Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Clean drinking water is conidered to be one of the implicit requirement for a healthy human population. However, the increase industrialization and rising use of chemicals has created a burden of unwanted pollutants in the drinking water. Therefore, several effective purifying technologies are developed to maintain the quality of water. Amonsgt these, an immensely beneficial procedure is used for purification of water with the help of ‘adsorbents’. Adsorbents are obtained from alumina, zeolite, carbon, clay minerals, industrial by products, and natural products such as parts of the plants and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The drinking water adsorbents market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing concerns related to water pollution. Moreover, stringent government regulations along with the growing demand for activated carbon to reduce turbidity and naturally occurring organic matter provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the drinking water adsorbents market. However, fluctuation in prices of aluminium hydroxide, which is considered to be a primary constitutent, is projected to hamper the overall growth of the drinking water adsorbents market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global markettrend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the drinking water adsorbents market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application and geography. The global drinking water adsorbents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the marketstatus of the leading drinking water adsorbents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global drinking water adsorbents market is segmented on the basis of product. On the basis of product, the drinking water adsorbents market is segmented into zeolite, clay, alumina, activated carbon, manganese oxide, cellulose and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global drinking water adsorbents market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The drinking water adsorbents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the drinking water adsorbents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the drinking water adsorbents market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the drinking water adsorbents market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers fromDrinking water adsorbents market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for drinking water adsorbents in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the drinking water adsorbents market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the drinking water adsorbents market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

CycloPure Inc.

Dupont

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GEH Wasserchemie

KMI Zeolite

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Lenntech B.V.

Purolite

TIGG LLC

