Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share by 2027 | Easy DNA, Ancestry, Color Genomics, Full Genome Corporation, Helix OpCo

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is a technique to promote genetic tests to consumers and patients via print media, television, Internet, and the tests are available for sale online or in stores and this marketing is generally done without direct involvement of a health care provider. Customers send their DNA (genetic sample) sample directly to the company and the results can be obtained through their website in the form of electronic reports or are sent on home address. This technique is very crucial for people living in urban areas. The DTC testing is mainly of three types, ancestry tests, paternity test and disease risk test.

The key market drivers for Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Includes, rising incidences of genetic disorders across the globe along with rising geriatric population across the globe. Moreover, rising growing demand for service personalization in developed nations and rising public awareness are expected to fuel market growth during forecast period. Whereas, high cost of DTC testing method along with less awareness about DTC testing in developing nations is expected to restrain market growth during forecast period.

What is Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Scope?

The “Global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market.

What is Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Segmentation?

The Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is segmented on the basis of Type, technology and distribution channel. On the basis of type the market is segmented as, carrier testing, predictive testing, nutrigenomic testing and others. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as, targeted analysis, single nucleotide, whole genome sequencing. And on the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented as, over the counter, retail pharmacies, online platforms.

What is Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

