DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021– 2027 || Aevi Genomic Medicine, Bausch Health, Natera, Roche Sequencing

Market Analysis and Insights: Global DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market

DiGeorge syndrome is also known as 22q11.2 deletion syndrome or velocardiofacial syndrome is a rare pediatric congenital condition where children are born with absence of chromosome 22. This results to severe immunodeficiency causing poor development of several body systems. Children with DiGeorge syndrome disorders have no ability to fight against infections.

According to the article puplished in Northwestern University, it is estimated that the incident population of DiGeorge Syndrome in the United States around 500 to 750 and over 2.5 million children diagnosed yearly. These growing incidents of DiGeorge syndrome’s population worldwide and robust pipeline for development of newer therapies are the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Vulnerable pediatric population of DiGeorge syndrome

Emergence of drugs for treating serious disease such as CNS disorders and cardiovascular diseases associated with DiGeorge syndrome

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving DiGeorge syndrome therapeutics market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about DiGeorge syndrome in some developing countries

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Enzyvant’s drug candidate RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy received the FDA acceptance of Biologic License Application (BLA) as well as Priority Review status for the treatment of pediatric congenital athymia associated with complete DiGeorge Anomaly (cDGA), CHARGE syndrome, and FOXN1 deficiency. If approved, it will be the first drug used for the treatment of DiGeorge syndrome and turning it into a potential blockbuster commercial milestone for Enzyvant.

Enzyvant’s drug candidate RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy received the FDA acceptance of Biologic License Application (BLA) as well as Priority Review status for the treatment of pediatric congenital athymia associated with complete DiGeorge Anomaly (cDGA), CHARGE syndrome, and FOXN1 deficiency. If approved, it will be the first drug used for the treatment of DiGeorge syndrome and turning it into a potential blockbuster commercial milestone for Enzyvant. In September 2017, Enzyvant received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA for RVT-802, a tissue-based regenerative therapy for treatment of congenital athymia associated with complete DiGeorge Syndrome. The FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation will enable to receive a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher upon approval of Biologic License Application (BLA).

Competitive Landscape and DiGeorge Syndrome Drug Market Share Analysis

Global DiGeorge syndrome drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Digeorge syndrome drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Digeorge syndrome drug market are Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, Bausch Health, Natera, Inc, Roche Sequencing, Enzyvant, Progenity, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Angimmune LLC, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., IMV Inc, Karyopharm, Neon Therapeutics, Novartis AG and many others

