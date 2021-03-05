Cutter Staplers Market 2021 Precise Outlook -Infiniti Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Locamed

The report titled “Cutter Staplers Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Cutter Staplers market is expected to register a CAGR of around 8.8%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Cutter Staplers Market: –Infiniti Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Locamed, Medtronic, and Reach Surgical.

Industry News and Developments:

In December 2020, Johnson & Johnson announces an agreement to acquire the remaining stake in Verb Surgical Inc. to transform surgery potential. Combining groundbreaking robotics, enhanced visualization, advanced instrumentation, machine learning, data analytics, and powerful end-to-end connectivity, Johnson & Johnson continues to strengthen its digital surgery portfolio.

Market Overview:

– Growing preference for cutter staples over surgical suture and blades has been one of the primary growth stimulants for the market. With technological advancements, several market players are commercializing cutter staplers used for endoscopic surgeries. These devices find applications across various branches of medicine, such as abdominal, thoracic, gynecology, and orthopedic-related surgeries, as well as tissue and wound management procedures.

– The demand for surgical cutter stapling devices is poised to increase, owing to the implementation of advanced technologies to perform endoscopic procedures and rise in bariatric procedures.

– In addition, the introduction of curved cutter staplers and soaring need for tissue and wound management is likely to further drive the market.

– An increase in the geriatric population base also contribute to the rising horizon for surgeries as chronic diseases are found to be more prevalent in the geriatric population. With an upsurge in lifestyle disorders, the market is anticipated to register significant growth in near future.

Key Market Trends

Obstetrics and Gynecology Segment is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period

Obstetrics and gynecology dominated the market of cutter stapler in 2019 due to the rising number of childbirths throughout the world. In 2018, CDC estimated that 1,208,176 cesarean deliveries were conducted in the United States. In addition, a high prevalence of female reproductive organ disorders, such as cervical cancer, uterine cancer, and polycystic ovary syndrome, has given rise to more number of gynecologic surgeries.

Soaring volume of surgical procedures, such as ablation, laparoscopy, endoscopy, and female sterilization, coupled with the growing usage of single-use products, is expected to bolster the demand for these products. Minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries also lead to less postoperative pain, resulting in shorter hospital stays. Frequent introduction of technically advanced products is likely to spur the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same during the Forecast Period

North America holds the largest share in the market, owing to the use of advanced technologies and non-invasive methods in increasing the number of total surgeries performed. Other reasons for sizeable market share are the presence of global players, the highest obesity rate in this region, and FDA approval for non-invasive surgeries. With recent developments in minimally invasive surgeries, special devices are designed for laparoscopic and thoracoscopic surgeries, which include the use of surgical cutter stapling devices.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Cutter Staplers market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Cutter Staplers Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

