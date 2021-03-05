Crowdsourced Testing Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025; Global App Testing, Planit, EPAM Systems, Infosys

The Crowdsourced Testing Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Crowdsourced Testing report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Crowdsourced Testing report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Crowdsourced Testing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Crowdsourced Testing Market: Global App Testing, Planit, EPAM Systems, Infosys, Testbirds, Bugcrowd, Cobalt Labs, Synack, Applause, Rainforest QA, QA InfoTech, Crowdsourced Testing, Qualitrix, Flatworld Solutions, Qualitest, and others.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– Feb 2020 – Applause, announced a new partnership with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, to provide broader end-to-end digital experience testing services to clients. The partnership combines Infosys behind-the-firewall validation with Applauses white-glove crowdtesting approach to deliver tangible results for clients across three focus areas – getting closer to customers, increasing development velocity, and delivering high-quality digital experiences.

– April 2019 – test IO partnered with Saatva, a global eCommerce company, for helping them funnel the testing process. With this integration, Saatva was able to scale-up its defects, addressing upto 10 bugs per week and providing the company with a successful customer experience program.

Key Market Trends

Large Enterprises Segment to Constitute a Larger Market Size

– The large enterprises are expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, as it helps them in attaining high-level of quality assurance, fasten development and release process, and streamline bug handling, which is critical to their development teams and helps in enhancing the overall organizations quality and agility.

– Open strategies to innovation have long been the standard for some large businesses. For instance, P&Gs Connect + Develop has enabled the company to establish more than 2,000 successful agreements with innovation partners around the world.

– IBM in 2001, started an internal innovation experiment that has now evolved into its InnovationJam platform, which it uses to work with clients, helping participants to jam by contributing their expertise and opinions in various topic areas. Thomson Reuters uses crowdsourcing internally to tap into the skills of its 17,000 technologists, finding new problem solvers and breaking down department silos.

– According to Capgemini’s World Quality Report 2019-20, a panel of CIOs and its senior technology professionals from large enterprises reported that, on average, around 23% of their organizations annual IT budget was allocated towards quality assurance and testing. The average budget share allocated towards quality assurance and testing has been increasing in recent years.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Size

– America is supposed to hold a significant share during the forecast period, owing to the quick adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud, North helping crowdsourced testing service providers implement efficient crowdsourced testing solutions. The market in North America is growing due to the presence of vendors, especially in Canada.

– North American is a technology hub. Therefore, the federal government has made strict rules regarding security crowdsource testing services. Furthermore, it is made compulsory for industries, such as BFSI, to adhere to compliance testing.

– Having a presence in the US, companies like QAwerk focuses on testing games, mobile and desktop applications, and websites. About 60% of the companys projects fall under the category of a long-term collaboration. The industries that QAwerk works with are eGovernment, eCommerce, startups, business automation, media and entertainment, and data mining.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Crowdsourced Testing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

