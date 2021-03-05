Covid-19 Outbreak: Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2026 Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast

Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global vacuum cleaner market is characterized by the presence of several large and small players operating in it. The rivalry between the players is likely to increase as they are aimed at making smart and lighter cordless vacuum cleaners. Several companies are aiming at making vacuum cleaners that can reduce efforts during cleaning. Product innovation has also proven to be a successful marketing strategy adopted by top players in the global vacuum cleaner market. The global vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow steadily due to the existence of large players who want to invest in innovative branding ideas. Some of the leading players in the global vacuum cleaner market are AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics Co, Bissell Inc, and Haier Group Corp.

According to TMR, the global vacuum cleaner market is projected to register a promising CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2026. By the end of 2026 the market will be worth US$29,704.1 mn. Out of various end users in the global vacuum cleaners market, the demand for residential vacuum cleaners is expected to remain high in the next few years as they are more affordable and more convenient to use. Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to be leading region in the global vacuum cleaner market in the coming years as the region has seen rapid industrialization in the past few years.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34817

Rising Disposable Incomes Key Growth Driver

Increasing awareness toward cleanliness and rising per capita income are key boosting factors for the global vacuum cleaners market. Vacuum cleaners are successfully replacing the conventional cleaning methods. They are a smart solution for those with busy lifestyles, as they reduce efforts. In addition, vacuum cleaners pull out dust and dirt from corners that would not have been possible by manual labor. The demand for vacuum cleaners has been considerably high on account of demand for faster, automated methods for cleaning household. Vacuum cleaners are highly adopted by end users to save their valuable time. Rising occurrence of health issues due to living dusty indoors and increasing air pollution are factors fueling the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market.

Rapid industrialization is also triggering the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. Modern vacuum cleaners available in the market are equipped with sensors and timers. In addition, robot vacuum cleaners has gained popularity in the past few years. The automation benefits in efficient cleaning and time management are expected to help the global vacuum cleaners market expand steadily in the next few years.

Preference for Conventional Methods Hinders Sales of Vacuum Cleaners

Some challenges come in the way of the growth of the vacuum cleaners market. The challenge mostly comes from rural areas that still lack access to electricity. Apart from that, cost-sensitive markets are also refraining from the usage of vacuum cleaners. Although, a robust growth momentum of the global vacuum cleaner market is likely to overcome some of these challenges over next few years.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency market research titled “Vacuum Cleaner Market (Product Type – Handheld, Canister, Upright, Stick, and Autonomous/Robot; End Use – Commercial and Household; Filter – With Bag and Bagless; Sales Channe l- Independent Retail Store, Chained Retail Store, Modern Trade Channel, Company Online Channel, and Third Party Online Channel) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017–2026”

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=34817

The global vacuum cleaner market is segmented based on:

Product Type

Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Canister

Upright

Stick

Autonomous/Robot

End Use

Commercial

Household

Filter

Bag

Bagless

Sales Channel

Independent Retail Store

Chained Retail Store

Modern Trade Channel

Company Online Channel

Third Party Online Channel

Geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=34817

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com