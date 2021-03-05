Covid-19 Impact On Global And China Wafer Grinding Tapes Market Size & Share to Rise at Significant CAGR for Forecast Year 2019-2030

Wafer Grinding Tapes are used to cover the wafer surface during wafer grinding after the IC is established on the wafer. Attached to the circuit surface, it avoids damage to the circuit surface and contamination of the wafer surface and increases the grinding accuracy of the wafer. It can perfectly protect the surface of the wafer pattern and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With the production of jumbo-sized and thinned wafers and high-bumped wafers, the functions needed for BG tape are- low levels of contamination, very near contact with wafers, and ease of peeling.

Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes market to surpass USD million by 2030. The Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes market is expected to observe growth in the future. The increase in the need for semiconductor wafer manufacturing for the development of electrical and photonic circuits is driving the growth of the market. Continuous growth in the semiconductor industry is also fueling the growth of the wafer grinding tape market.

Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes: Key Players

Mitsui Chemicals Torcello

Nitto

LINTEC

Furukawa Electric

Denka

D&X

AI Technology

Force-One Applied Materials

AMC Co, Ltd

Pantech Tape Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes Market: Segments

UV segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes market is segmented by the network into UV and Non-UV. UV segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period Factors such as increased demand for ultra-thin wafers, increased need for wafer manufacturing, increased emphasis on wafer surface safety during the grinding process, and growth in the semiconductor industry are boosting the growth of the wafer grinding tape market globally.

Standard segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes market is segmented by end-users into Standard, Standard Thin Die, (S)DBG(GAL), and Bump. The standard segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Need for Wafer Fabrication

Semiconductor wafer manufacturing is a method that consists of a number of sequential processes for the manufacture of electrical circuits or semiconductor wafers. Wafer manufacturing helps in the production of components with the necessary electrical structures. the wafer manufacturing process is conducted for the processing of raw wafers to finished chips (discrete or integrated circuits). Factors such as high demand for silicon wafers and equipment footprint in the manufacturing process will support the global study of the manufacturing of semiconductor wafers and their equipment market in the future. Also, advances in wafer technologies that have led to denser packaging of devices such as MEMS (micro-electromechanical system) and transistors are expected to drive the need for wafer manufacturing processes globally in the semiconductor industry.

Increase in Investment in Wafer Fabrication Equipment and Materials

There is an increase in the trend towards rising investment in wafer manufacturing equipment and materials, which offers lucrative growth opportunities for the semiconductor industry. Governments in various developing regions, such as South Korea, Taiwan, and China, are creating regulations to enhance the semiconductor industry by implementing strategies such as market expansion, acquisition, and product launches, among others.

Restraints

Increase in Cost of Wafer Fabrication

Wafer grinding is a semiconductor chip manufacturing phase during which the wafer thickness is reduced to allow the stacking and high-density packaging of integrated circuits. It is the method of grinding the wafer of the wafer to the proper wafer thickness before assembly. It’s often referred to as wafer thinning. As wafer grinding tapes protect the wafer surface from contamination, there is an increasing shift from non-UV tapes to UV curable tapes. Also, these tapes incur additional costs as to non-UV wafer grinding tapes. This is supposed to contribute to the total cost of production of wafers by making it marginally costly. This rise in the change from non-UV to UV curable wafer grinding tapes raises the overall cost of wafer production, which is expected to impede the wafer grinding tape market to a certain extent.

Covid-19 impact on Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes Market

With the advent of coronavirus majority of industries have stopped their business operations due to social distancing norms and the supply chain has also been adversely affected since the raw materials are unable to reach the manufacturing units causing disturbances. However, the post-COVID-19 impact the demand for wafer back grinding tapes is expected to increase due to an increase in the need for semiconductor wafer manufacturing for photonic and electrical circuit development. These are expected to be key factors driving the global back melting tape market during the forecast period.

Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes Market: Regions

Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Global and China Wafer Grinding Tapes market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2018 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the leading user of wafer-back grinding tape, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are the main markets for the region. In terms of production, the two countries account for a large share of the wafer back grinding tape market in the region. The increase in demand for wafer back grinding tapes in Asia Pacific can be attributed to a continuous increase in industrialization and an increase in the need for consumer electronics in the region.

