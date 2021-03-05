Covid-19 Impact on Emergency Lighting Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years

The number of construction projects across the world are increasing as governments of various countries are focusing on the development of world class infrastructure in order to attract investors in their countries. Several developing and developed countries have made announcements regarding the development of smart cities. Apart from this, construction activities are also increasing because of the rising government initiatives and rapid urbanization around the globe.

Emergency lighting is a battery backed lighting device which activates automatically in case of a power outage in a building. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the global emergency lighting market is projected to generate a revenue of $7.4 billion by 2024, advancing at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

The different types of light sources utilized in emergency lighting solutions are induction, fluorescent, incandescent, and light emitting diode (LED). Some other light sources are cold cathode and halogen lamps and high intensity discharge. Lead-acid, nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), lithium-ion (Li-ion), and nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) are the types of batteries utilized in emergency lighting devices.

