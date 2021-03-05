Competitive Scenario of Aluminum Market Growth, Size, Demand, Forecast with Depth Assessment by Top Key Players 2024

The Global Aluminum Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Aluminum market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global aluminum market is forecasted to reach US$176.96 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.82% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

Top Key Players in the Global Aluminum Market: Rio Tinto Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcoa Corporation, United Company RUSAL Plc and Alumina Limited

The factors such as accelerating industrialization, rapid urbanization, increased flat-rolled aluminum products demand, high focus on recycled aluminum and expansion of primary aluminum smelter capacity are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by declining automotive sector and volatility in aluminum prices. Few notable trends include growing preference of aluminum cans, technological advancements and rising industry consolidations activities. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector.

Aluminums industrial importance has developed with the discovery of the Hall-Hroult process for electrolytic smelting and the Bayer process. The two processes are still in use today as the main (and almost exclusive) processes for producing aluminum and alumina. The main uses of aluminum include transport (road vehicles, aircraft, railcars & marine uses), packaging (beverage cans, aluminum foil), construction (window and door frames, cladding, facades), electrical (cable, wire), consumer durables & general engineering.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

