Coma Diagnosis and Treatment Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Coma Diagnosis and Treatment Market: Introduction

Coma is a condition, wherein the affected person is unconscious, unresponsive to stimuli, and cannot be woken. The condition primarily affects the brain and results from brain stroke or traumatic brain injuries. It can also be caused by brain infection or alcohol poisoning. Other factors responsible for coma include hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.

A comatose person has minimal brain activity and does not show signs of awareness. Health care professionals generally use Glasgow coma scale to measure the level of consciousness for the signs of improvement or deterioration in coma patients. Generally, coma patients are treated in intensive care units to ensure the condition is stable and breath & blood pressure are maintained while treating the underlying cause of the coma.

Coma diagnosis and treatment help in monitoring a patient’s vital organ functions, while ensuring the treatment of the underlying cause of the condition. The treatment of coma includes checking of parameters such as blood cell count, carbon monoxide, electrolytes, drugs, glucose, and liver function. Apart from measuring these parameters, several other instruments are used to treat comatose patients including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ventilators, monitors, IV pumps, and electroencephalography (EEG). These devices play a significant role in mapping the brain structure and functioning to ascertain the cause of the coma, and help in providing uninterrupted treatment to the coma patients. The feeding tubes in ICU units are used to feed the patients who are unable to eat or drink. These tubes also provide artificial ventilation and drugs to patients.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Coma Diagnosis and Treatment Market

A number of treatments are available to improve coma conditions. However, very few rehabilitation treatments have conclusively shown to improve coma recovery. Majority of stroke survivors with motor impairment require unique neurorehabilitation treatments to maximize the quality of life, lessen long-term disability, and improve psychosocial outcomes. Several new therapies have emerged in the past few years that restore motor function after stroke; additional investigational treatments have also shown potential. The novel rehabilitation treatments for neurological conditions consist of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor medications, noninvasive brain stimulation, mirror therapy, constraint-induced movement therapy, and motor imagery or mental practice.

The health care expenditure in emerging countries has increased significantly in the last two decades due to major factors such as rise in initiatives by governments to boost the health care industry, new & advanced products for coma patients, and surge in awareness about neurological disorders and stroke. This is one of the factors augmenting the coma diagnosis and treatment market in emerging countries during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Coma Diagnosis and Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global coma diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to account for significant shares of the global coma diagnosis and treatment market during the forecast period owing to developed health care infrastructure, better care facilities for coma patients, and increase in technological developments. According to the National Statistics Group, 25,000 adults and around 10,000 children in the U.S. are in coma presently. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in health care spending and improving health care infrastructure are likely to drive the coma diagnosis and treatment market in the region during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Coma Diagnosis and Treatment Market

Manufacturers in the global coma diagnosis and treatment market are increasingly investing in research & development of new and innovative techniques for screening and diagnosis. These players are also focused on offering highly efficient and reliable products.

Leading companies operating in the global coma diagnosis and treatment market are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Toshiba Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co., Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

