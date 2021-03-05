Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Survey Report by Clinical Expert and Forecast till 2021 – 2025; Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market: Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Elitech Group, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Horiba, Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mindray Medical International Limited, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Overview:

The clinical chemistry analyzers run assays on clinical samples such as blood, plasma, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid in order to detect the presence of analytes relating to disease or drugs. The major factor driving the growth of the market includes rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the United States Census Bureau’s Statistics, as of 2017, the total number of people aged 65 years and older exceeded 50 million, and between 2020 and 2030, the number of elderly people is projected to increase by almost 18 million. Although much smaller in total size, the number of people aged 85 years and older is expected to more than triple from an estimated 6 million, in the present scenario, to nearly 20 million by 2060. The rising geriatric population will lead to an increase in various diseases resulting in the high demand for clinical tests. Thus, the clinical chemistry analyzers market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Analyzers in Product Type Segment are Expected to Witness Fastest Growth over the Forecast Period

The analyzers are the instruments which analyze the sample such as blood serum and urine. The clinical chemistry analyzers are witnessing high growth owing to the rising technological advancements in the instruments. The market players are focusing on providing cost-effective equipment to end-user. The automation has become pervasive in clinical laboratories around the world. In order to reduce the healthcare costs, laboratories have relied on automation to maintain profitability as well.

Furthermore, in November 2018, the Primary Health Care has joined forces with Siemens Healthineers to deploy more than 70 Atellica Solution immunoassay and clinical chemistry analyzers. Thus, the rising technological advancements in the analyzers expected to propel the overall growth of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases were the leading cause of death and disability in the United States. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, along with the rapid adoption of point-of-care testing, is expected to boost the growth of the market. The major market players are launching new technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, recently in September 2019, one of the major market player Siemens Healthineers announced the global commercial availability of its Atellica Solution automation-ready immunoassay and chemistry analyzers and DynLife (healthcare facility in Canada) was the first to adopt this solution. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors North America is expected to hold largest share in the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

