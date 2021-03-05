Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of Chronic Insomnia, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany Chronic, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Insomnia Chronic Insomnia Disease Understanding

Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder in the world that carries a huge socio-economic cost. According to the third edition of the International Classification of Sleep Disorders (ICSD-3), insomnia is characterized by difficulty in either initiating sleep, maintaining sleep continuity, or poor sleep quality. For chronic insomnia, sleep disturbances occur at least three times a week and have been present for the last 3 months.

Individuals who have difficulty coping with a stressful situation or report being habitual light sleepers have an elevated propensity to develop chronic insomnia. There is a high rate of association between insomnia and psychiatric disorders like depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Comorbid medical issues like restless legs syndrome, chronic pain, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), respiratory issues, and immobility are associated with the risk of chronic insomnia.

Chronic insomnia represents a more complex condition than acute transient insomnia. Patients with chronic insomnia usually have accompanying daytime impairment of cognition, mood, or performance that impacts the patient and his family and affects friends, coworkers, and caretakers. Insomnia patients are more likely to visit hospitals and physicians, have increased absenteeism, make errors or have accidents at work, and have more fatal road accidents. There is also an increased risk for depression, anxiety, substance-use, suicide, and possibly immune dysfunction.

Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology

The Chronic Insomnia epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends, along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The total prevalent cases of Chronic Insomnia patients are increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Chronic Insomnia symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Prevalence of Insomnia, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia, Gender-specific cases of Chronic Insomnia, and Age-specific cases of Chronic Insomnia. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Chronic Insomnia symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Country-wise – Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Chronic Insomnia epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Insomnia associated in 7MM countries were 5,585,128 in 2020.

– As per the estimates, the United States has the largest prevalent population of Chronic Insomnia.

– Among the EU5 countries, France had the highest prevalent cases of Chronic Insomnia, followed by Germany. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent cases with 273,947 cases in 2020.

KOL Views

We interview KOLs, and SMEs opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern.

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2018 to 2030

To define the burden of Chronic Insomnia, the analyst of utilized the approach of determining the extent of total Insomnia burden in the region of 7MM. This approach was most appropriate in modeling the exact magnitude of Chronic Insomnia disease burden as there are no strong epidemiological data on the prevalence of Chronic Insomnia in various countries. Through various research and review articles, approximately 30-40% of adults in the United States report symptoms of insomnia at some point in a given year. In comparison, short-term insomnia has an estimated prevalence of 9.5% in the United States, but about 20% of short-term insomnia cases transitions to chronic insomnia. Another study in Austria, in a sample of 1000 individuals, revealed that about 21% of insomnia symptoms being severe and chronic with a duration of 1 year or more. About 40-50% of patients have persistent symptoms for as long as 4-5 years. These rationales were used as a base for building the current epidemiology model.

In the European region, it was demonstrated in various reviews that the prevalence of insomnia varies largely from one European country to the other. This may be, in part, due to differences in methodological quality between studies. At present, the prevalence of insomnia, as a disorder, in Europe, seems to vary from a minimum of 5.7% in Germany to a maximum of almost 15% in France.

