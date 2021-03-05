Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market 2021 | Global Industry Demand Analysis by Growth and Share Estimation to 2027
The ‘Chemical Management Services (CMS) Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
The global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025.
Chemical Management Services (CMS) is a business model in which a customer purchases chemical services rather than just chemicals. These services can encompass all aspects of the chemical management lifecycle including: procurement, delivery/distribution, inventory, use (including chemical substitute research), collection, monitoring/reporting, training, treatment, disposal, information technology, and even process efficiency improvements; each of which poses its own costs and risks. Under CMS, the service provider is compensated based on the quality and quantity of services provided that reduce chemical lifecycle costs, risks, and environmental impacts, not on the volume of chemical sold. Therefore the service provider has the same objective as their customer: to reduce chemical use and cost. Both participants achieve bottom line benefits through reduced chemical use, cost, and waste.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Haas TCM
PPG Industries
KMG Chemicals
Henkel
ChemicoMays
BP
Quaker Chemical
EWIE Co
Intertek
Chemcept
CiDRA
Aviall
SECOA BV
Air Liquid
Houghton
Sitehawk
3E
Major applications as follows:
Automotive
Air Transport
Electronics
Heavy Equipment
Food and Pharmaceutical
Steel and others
Major Type as follows:
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
