Canada Hospitality Industry Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Coast Hotels Limited, The Sandman Group, Marriott International Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Wyndham Hotel Group LLC, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

The Canada Hospitality Industry Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The hospitality industry in Canada is registering growing numbers year-on-year. The key performance indicators revealed that the country is showing a slow yet steady growth. The overall occupancy rate (OR) hit 66% in 2018, which was the country’s highest. The rising occupancy rate resulted in the highest revenue per available room (RevPAR) at CAD 107, which was registered at CAD 102 in 2017. Moreover, the average daily rate (ADR) increased substantially between 2012 to 2018. These growing numbers are attracting investors. The hospitality industry in Canada is dynamic, and it is a combination of independent hotels and domestic and international brand hotels and their chains. The independent hotels account for more than 45% of the total room/keys supply and brand hotels. The region is largely dominated by international brands. There are more than 2,500 branded hotels in the country, of which the domestic Canadian brand hotels and international brands constitute approximately 15% of the total inventory and 85%, respectively.

The Mid and Upper Mid-scale Hotels Segment is Dominating the Branded Hotel Supply in Canada

Out of more than 2,500 branded hotels that are spread across Canada, Canadian branded hotels focus more on the mid and upper mid-scale segment by offering around 75% into this segment. The budget and economy segment and luxury hotels, including boutique and lifestyle brand hotels, constitute similar market shares in Canada. The budget and economy hotels account for around 18% of the total supply, whereas the luxury hotels, including lifestyle and boutique hotels, account for around 7% of the inventory.

The Capital Province is Continuing to Attract More Establishments

Ontario has the highest number of hotels and a high supply of rooms/keys than any other region in the country followed by British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec. These four provinces together represent approximately 76% of branded hotels and around 81% of the total branded rooms in the country. Quebec accounts for around one-fifth of the total branded hotel inventory in Canada.

The hospitality industry in Canada is a combination of independent hotels and branded hotels. The international brands are occupying a major share of the market. Wyndham Worldwide has the highest number of hotel properties in the country, and it offers a large portfolio of its chain brands. Moreover, the Choice Hotels Canada and Best Western International offer diversified portfolios in the country. Coast Hotels occupy the highest market share in the Canadian brand segment.

