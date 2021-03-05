Calcium Carbonate Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2021 to 2025 – Omya AG, Imerys, Mineral Technologies Inc.

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Calcium Carbonate market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Calcium Carbonate market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Calcium Carbonate Market is projected to register a CAGR of around 7.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape

Three key players in the calcium carbonate market, namely, Omya AG, Imerys, and Mineral Technologies Inc., covered about 50% of the market. The companies are following the strategy of inorganic growth ventures, with an aim to expand their businesses in the markets of diverse economies.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Paper Industry

– Calcium carbonate is widely used in the paper mill as a filler material in the alkaline papermaking process. Growing demand for brighter and bulkier paper is the key driver behind the preference of calcium carbonate in the paper industry.

– In the paper industry, calcium carbonate is valued worldwide for its high brightness and light scattering characteristics, and it is used as an inexpensive filler to make bright opaque paper. The filler is used at the wet-end of paper making machines, and calcium carbonate filler makes the paper bright and smooth.

– Both types of calcium carbonate, i.e., ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), are used in the paper industry. GCC filler material is used in alkaline wood-free papermaking process. The brightness of GCC is 86%-95%. However, PCC is preferred over GCC in paper mills, since it provides better gloss and opacity properties for the paper, and the brightness of PCC is 90%-97%. PCC is the most cost-effective mineral for producing high quality paper and paperboard via substitution of more expensive wood pulp, additives, or other minerals.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Lead the Calcium Carbonate Market

– Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the market for calcium carbonate, owing to the increasing construction activities in the region. Besides boom in construction activities, the demand for calcium carbonate is expected to be driven by the increasing economic activities, and new investment opportunities in the emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, and other countries.

– China is the largest pulp and paper producing country in the world, owing to large forest reserves (22.5% of the land area). The industry is modern, highly mechanized, and the labor is cheap. Forest cover is increasing in China, owing to the government afforestation initiatives. Meanwhile this is a positive sign, there are concerns regarding social and environmental issues.

– China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of plastics, adhesives and sealants, rubber, and paints and coatings, globally. Majority of plastics, adhesives and sealants, and paints and coatings are consumed by the automotive and construction industry. Automotive industry is the major consumer of rubber.

Key Points of the Calcium Carbonate market report

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Calcium Carbonate market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.