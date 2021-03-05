Calcite Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Mineral Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corporation, AKJ Minchem Pvt. Ltd, Imerys SA, Omya AG

The Calcite Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The calcite market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 5%, globally, during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Calcite Market are Mineral Technologies Inc., Nordkalk Corporation, AKJ Minchem Pvt. Ltd, Imerys SA, Omya AG and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for the Building and Construction Industry

– Calcite mineral is widely used in building and construction, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing market, during the forecast period.

– Calcite is abundantly available, primarily as limestone and in metamorphic form as marble. Calcite is formed in the earth’s crust, due to both chemical precipitation of calcium carbonate and from the transformation of shells, coral, and algal debris into calcite.

– Furthermore, the construction industry in India has received a major boost by the investment of USD 1.4 billion, through private equity and venture capital investments, during October 2019.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

