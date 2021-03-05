Calcined Anthracite Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Aluminium Rheinfelden GmbH, Black Diamond, RESORBENT, s.r.o., JH CARBON, Kingstone Group

The Calcined Anthracite Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for calcined anthracite is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7% globally during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Calcined Anthracite Market are Aluminium Rheinfelden GmbH, Black Diamond, RESORBENT, s.r.o., JH CARBON, Kingstone Group and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Steel Manufacturing Industries

– Calcined anthracite mineral is widely used in furnaces used for steel making and is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

– Anthracite often referred to as black coal or hard coal contains carbon content of more than 92% and has very fewer impurities as well as the highest energy density among all types of coal.

– Anthracite is calcined at a temperature over 1200°C in an electrical or gas furnace which reduces volatile, moisture, and sulfur content to less than 2%. Calcined anthracite has excellent grain stability and good physical properties as that of graphite.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

