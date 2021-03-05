Butyric Acid Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Eastman Chemical Company, Oxea GmbH, Perstorp Holding AB, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA

The Butyric Acid Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for butyric acid is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 5% globally during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Butyric Acid Market are Eastman Chemical Company, Oxea GmbH, Perstorp Holding AB, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Sector

– Butyric acid has been increasingly used as an intermediate in the manufactuer of chemicals as well as pharmaceuticals . Apart from that, butyric acid finds its application in perfumes, animal feed, food, and flavors.

– Butyric acid has been gaining popularity among the consumers as an ingredient for compounds that aid in weight reduction and also helping people to fight cancer.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

