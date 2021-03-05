Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Bullous Pemphigoid historical and forecasted epidemiology trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Bullous Pemphigoid Understanding

Bullous Pemphigoid Overview

Brows to this [email protected] https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/bullous-pemphigoid-epidemiology-forecast-to-2030/2/46664

Bullous Pemphigoid (BP) is an acquired autoimmune subepidermal bullous disease in which autoantibodies are directed against the skins basement membrane zone components. Mainly IgG (rarely IgA, IgM, and IgE) autoantibodies bind to components of the hemidesmosome adhesion complex, the BP230, and BP180 antigens.

It is characterized by blistering, urticarial lesions (hives), and itching. Less commonly, these blisters can involve the mucous membranes, including the eyes, oral mucosa, esophagus, and genital mucosa. It typically presents in older adults as a generalized intensely itchy blistering skin condition.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/46664

Bullous Pemphigoid Diagnosis

The initial evaluation of a patient with bullous pemphigoid includes medical history, physical examination, and clinical symptoms, including affected area and number of blisters per day. Direct and Indirect Immunofluorescence microscopy tests and ELISA are some of the most common diagnostic techniques. Diagnostic delay is quite common as the usual delay is ~6 months.

Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bullous Pemphigoid, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bullous Pemphigoid, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bullous Pemphigoid, and Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bullous Pemphigoid scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Buy this research report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/46664/Single_User

Bullous Pemphigoid Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

– In 2020, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of bullous pemphigoid in the 7MM were 124,517 which is likely to increase by 2030 at a CAGR of 0.96% for the study period (2018-2030).

– In 2020, there were 25,041 diagnosed prevalent cases of bullous pemphigoid in the United States, these cases are expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.26% for the study period of 2018-2030.

About Us:

We, at MART RESEARCH value your time the most as we believe that time saved is directly proportional to profits earned. Before launching ourselves into this service, we did an extensive survey to understand the challenges clients face while gaining access to authentic data reports. The need of the hour was a common platform which could showcase published reports across a wide range of sectors. To overcome this limitation, we setup a repository which is a comprehensive one-stop shop for all your report requirements. It is user friendly, easy to browse, search and acquire reports which would fulfill your generalized as well as customized business needs.



Contact Us:

Mart Research

5708 Copper Creek Court Charlotte North Carolina

28227, USA

+1-857-300-1122

[email protected]