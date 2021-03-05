Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025; 3M, Bombril, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for Brazilian industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR more than 3% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market: 3M, Bombril, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Quimica Amparo, Uniliver, Procter & Gamble, Christeyns, Ecolab, Henkel AG, and others.

Key Market Trends

Surfactants segment to Dominate the Market

– Nonionic surfactants account for around 50% of the surfactant production. They do not ionize in solution and thus have no electrical charge, owing to which they can clean well on most soils and are resistant to water hardness.

– Nonionic surfactants produce less lather, and are generally used in laundry, automatic dishwasher detergents, and rinse aids. These are often used along with anionic surfactants.

– The most widely used nonionic surfactants are alcohol ethoxylates. Besides this, some other non-ionic surfactants include alkylphenol ethoxylate, ethoxylated thiol, and fatty acid esters.

– Anionic surfactants find their use in institutional cleaners, laundry and dishwashing detergents, and cleansing products. They ionize (are converted to electrically charged particles) in solution, carry a negative charge on the hydrophilic head, have excellent cleaning properties, and generally produce large amount of lather.

– Linear alkyl benzene sulfonate, alkyl sulfates, and alcohol ethoxy sulfates are the most common anionic surfactants. They are used in low moisture carpet cleaners, such as encapsulation products.

– Cationic surfactants hold positively-charged head that helps the surface active agents to reduce surface tension; and can be used as wetting agents in acid media. Cationic surfactants find application, majorly, in industrial detergents, and other industrial and institutional cleaning products.

– Cationic surfactants are used in fabric-softening laundry detergents and in fabric softeners. Other cationics are the disinfecting/sanitizing ingredient used in some institutional cleaners.

Disinfectants and Sanitizers to Witness fastest Growth

– Disinfectants and Sanitizers – Disinfection is one of the major properties of all the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in the market. However, there are a set of products in the disinfectants and sanitizers segment that are used only for the purpose of disinfectant and sanitizing.

– Both disinfectants and sanitizers are designed for various applications to kill microorganisms. Sanitizers are used for applications on food-contact surfaces and soft surfaces, such as textiles, fabrics, and carpeting. Where as, disinfectants are used on hard surfaces that are not considered food-contact surfaces.

– Sanitizers used on food-contact surfaces must reduce the bacterial count by 99.999% or five logs. When used on soft surfaces bacterial counts must be reduced by 99.9% or 3 logs. Some of the commonly used sanitizers are chlorine-based chemicals and halide compounds, such as iodophors.

– Owing to the growing number of diseases in the country, the awareness among individuals in health care has increased in the recent past. This has resulted in the increased demand for disinfectants and sanitizers.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

