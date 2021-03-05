Beryllium Market Analysis and Global Outlook 2021 to 2025 – 3M, Arkema, DuPont, HB Fuller

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Beryllium market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Beryllium market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Beryllium Market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Key Players of Beryllium market are 3M, Arkema, DuPont, HB Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Others.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for beryllium is a highly consolidated in nature, with the top three players accounting for around 90% of the share in the global market. This scenario additionally reports a highly monopolistic market. The major companies include Materion Corporation, The atomic company “Kazatomprom” (Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC_), Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd. (SKS), NGK Metals Corporation, and IBC Advanced Alloys, among others.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment to Drive the Market Growth

– In the automotive electronics industry, beryllium is used as the connector material for battery and high-temperature applications. In addition, it is abundantly used in optical filters for night vision, speed control, sensors, and camera applications. _

– Furthermore, the metal is used in the form of CuBe- a high-performance alloy- for the powertrain. Beryllium in the form of metal matrix composites is employed for chassis, suspension, and braking component applications._

– A breakthrough in the use of beryllia ceramic in the electronic ignition systems led to a 20% increase in the automotive fuel efficiency.

– The automotive industry has seen slowdown from couple of years. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the automotive production witnessed a 5.2% decline from 96,869,020 unit in 2018 to 91,786,861 units in 2019. Also, the sales of the automobiles has declined in 2019 by around from 95.06 million units in 2018 to 91.29 million units in 2019.

– Asia which is the largest automotive manufacturing hub has witnessed a decline of 6.4% in 2019. The major countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia have registered negative growth in the production. This is majorly due to factors like decline in domestic demand, increasing labor costs and implementation of new vehicle norms (BS Stage 6 vehicles in India).

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The annual growth rates of the Chinese GDP were 6.6% and 6.3% in 2018 and 2019, respectively. China is one of the fastest-growing economies, globally, and almost all end-user industries have been growing, owing to the rising population levels, living standards, and per capita income levels. _

– However, owing to the international trade turbulences and unfavorable geopolitical affairs, the growth rate is expected to slow down during the initial years of the forecast period. Moreover, the COVD-19 pandemic has had a substantial economic impact. The Chinese economy contracted by 6.8% for the first time in decades in the first quarter of the year, as the pandemic forced factories and businesses to close.

– The country is one of the major solar panel manufacturers across the world, which is also the famous exporter of low-cost photovoltaic cells to numerous countries. China’s total solar capacity accounts for more than 34% of the global total solar capacity.

