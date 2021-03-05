Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market 2021 – Industry Trends, Size, Analysis by Key Players Continental, Delphi, LMOS, DENSO, Infineon and more – Forecast 2026
Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market is expected to rise at a stable CAGR by forecast 2026
Modern automobiles have different types of sensors. They are usually minimise fuel consumption, reduce on-board weight and control the chemical and physical changes. These sensors are mainly used to ensure that the vehicle should work efficiently and improve the safety standard. LIDAR, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, reversing aid, lane departure warning are some of the sensors which are used in this industry.
Global automotive light- vehicle sensors market is expected to rise at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the light- vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Drivers:
- Increases the safety of the vehicles
- It reduces emission and fuel emission
Market Restraints:
- The high cost of the OEM is the major factor restraining its growth.
- The low light sensing capabilities is the factor which is restraining its growth.
Segmentation : Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market
By Sensor Type
Oxygen Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Image Sensors
Speed Sensors
By Application
Advanced Driver Assistance System
Autonomous emergency braking
Blind spot detection systems
Electronic stability control systems
Lane departure warning systems
Parking assistance systems
Radar and camera sensors
Body Applications
Alarms
Doors
Liftgate switches
Road grip sensors
Windscreen sensors
Wipers
Interior Applications
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning
Instrumentation
Seats
Powertrain & Emission Control Applications
All-wheel drive system
Battery sensors
Engine management
Fuel sensors
Ignitions
Lambda sensors
Start-stop engine sensors
Temperature sensor
Transmission sensors
Safety and Body Control
Acceleration/crash sensors
Airbag sensors
Pedestrian protection systems
Seatbelt sensors
Tyre pressure monitoring systems
By Output
Analog
Digital
By Integration
Discrete
Combinations
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive light- vehicle sensors are Continental AG, Delphi, LMOS Semiconductor AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Autoliv Inc., Stmicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Allegro Microsystems, LLC., BorgWarner Inc, Flexpoint, Melexis, Schrader International, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018. Bosch announced the launch of their new automotive system ICs at electronica 2018 which will provide supply voltage, read sensor data, will process information and drive actuator.
- In December 2018, STMicroelectronics launched their new image sensors- VG5661 and VG55761. This sensor will sharpen the driver- monitoring systems.
- In January 2014, Ainstein announced the launch of the K-79 autonomous automotive imaging radar system which is especially designed for the industrial trucks, tractors and similar vehicles. It is a combination of advanced algorithms in imaging and localization and radar system design.
Country Level Analysis
Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, material, product, end-use and vehicle as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
