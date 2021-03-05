Automotive Front-End Module Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

The global automotive front-end module market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, on account of the growing production of passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles, rising concerns for passenger safety, and increasing focus of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) toward modularization for efficient production and curb vehicle weight reduction for improved fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest market for automotive front-end modules. China leads the regional market, with India and Japan making significant contributions to the market growth. In 2017, car production in China stood at 24.96 million units, the highest among all countries, driven by the growing demand for personal transportation vehicles and improving standard of living in the country. Rapid urbanization, coupled with improving per capita income, in other developing economies of the region, such as India and Indonesia, is also supporting the growth of the automotive front-end module market in the APAC region.

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive front-end module market are Faurecia SA, Denso Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., HBPO GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and SL Corporation.

The report will also provide a country-wise analysis. Some of the major countries that are covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Russia.

This Study Covers

• Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

• Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

• Major players operating in the market and their service offerings

• Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market