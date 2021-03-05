Automotive Drivetrain Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

The global automotive drivetrain market is anticipated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing production and demand for vehicles, and need for high acceleration and towing capability in the vehicles. Additionally, the growing demand for electric vehicles across different countries, owing to emission reduction is another factor boosting the market growth.

A drivetrain is an assembly of components that conveys power to driving wheel of a vehicle. The drivetrain comprises driveshaft, transmission, wheels, and axles. Engine is not a segment of drivetrain although the function of the drivetrain is to combine the engine and driving wheels so as to provide power to vehicle. Development of new technologies in the production of all-wheel.

Shift toward electrification with increasing demand for electric vehicles is another major factor driving the automotive drivetrain market. As electric vehicles are zero- or low-emission vehicles, many countries are supporting the production and sales of these vehicles by implementing stringent regulations, and also offering tax credits, subsidies, and other incentives to customers at the time of purchasing these vehicles. For instance, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers a tax credit of $2,500–7,500 per new electric vehicle purchased in the U.S. The up-surging demand for electric vehicles across the world is propelling the market growth.

