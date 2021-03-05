Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market 2021 Precise Outlook – 3M, LIQUI MOLY GmbH, ITW Global Brands, Valvoline Inc., Tetrosyl Ltd

The Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global market for automotive appearance chemicals is expected to register a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market are 3M, LIQUI MOLY GmbH, ITW Global Brands, Valvoline Inc., Tetrosyl Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in the Production of Electric Vehicles

– The global electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to register a CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period.

– The EV market witnessed significant growth due to environmental awareness and the need for addressing future energy requirements. The need to attain sustainable transportation plays a significant role in driving the demand for EV.

– Global EV sales totaled at about 1.1 million during the first half of 2019, an increase of 46%, as compared to the total sold in the first half of 2018. During the first half of 2019, EV sales increased by 22% in the United States, 66% in China, and 35% in Europe, as compared to the first half of 2018. Global EV sales totaled at about 2.1 million in 2018, an increase of 64%, as compared to the total sold in 2017.

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

