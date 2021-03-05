Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Automotive anti-lock braking system market will grow at a CAGR of 8.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing adoption of anti-lock braking systems in two wheelers is an essential factor driving the automotive anti-lock braking system market.

Anti-lock braking system is a type of system which offers the driver safe braking mechanisms and help in steering and handling of the vehicle. These system helps in preventing the vehicles from slipping even on wet surfaces, and offer plenty of benefits such as reduced braking time and distance as well as reduction of tier wear and tear.

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System market SWOT Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of anti-lock braking systems in two wheelers will drive the market growth high significantly

Increase in global vehicle sales has directly affected the market of Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System as the authorities have regulated the inclusions of these systems in the vehicles as compulsory

Market Restraints:

High cost of maintenance and change in cost of raw materials will be one of the factors for restricted market growth

Presence of counterfeit parts and their low cost as compared to genuine manufacturers part is expected to restrict the market growth

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Segmentation:

By Sub-Systems Sensors Electronic Control Unit Hydraulic Unit

By Vehicle Type Two-Wheelers Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles



Competitive Rivalry:

Top Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv, BorgWarner Inc., WABCO, DENSO CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., ADVICS CO.LTD., Mando Corp., AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Brembo, Federal-Mogul LLC, Knorr-Bremse.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market, By Type

7 Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market, By Organization Size

8 Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Chapter Two Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market segments

Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Regional Segmentation

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

