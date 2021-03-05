Australia Retail Sector Market 2021 Strategic Assessments- Big W, Wesfarmers Ltd, JB Hi-Fi Ltd, Kmart Australia Limited, Myer Group Pty Ltd

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Australia Retail Sector including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Australia Retail Sector investments from 2020 till 2024.

ALDI Group, Metcash Limited, Woolworths Group Ltd, Big W, Wesfarmers Ltd, JB Hi-Fi Ltd, Kmart Australia Limited, Myer Group Pty Ltd, David Jones Properties Pty Limited, Kogan.com Ltd

Market Overview

Australia’s Retail Sales grew 3.7 % Y-o-Y in Sep 2018, compared with a 3.7 % increase in the previous month. This sector is segmented on the basis of product category, distribution channel, and market dynamics.

Australia is one of the most urbanized societies in the world, with about 24 million people (90% of the population) living in the urban areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth, as well as in smaller cities and towns within 100 miles of the ocean.

Australia registered a significantly high per capita GDP, value at about USD 50,000. Furthermore, it recorded the second highest average wealth per adult. The Australian retail sector witnessed a positive growth, despite significantly low increase in wages and rising household debt. Strong growth registered by the housing market, supported by low interest rates and increase in household credit, and impacted the consumer spending pattern. Americans and Australians have a strong relationship that spans the history of both nations. Australia and the United States share a common heritage, culture and language and have supported each other in every major international crisis of the past century

Market Scenario

Foreign Companies are Formulating New Approaches in Retailing

The future of the Australian retail sectors depends on disruptive forces, such as changing consumer spending patterns and influx of foreign companies that focus on formulating new approaches in retailing.

Furthermore, the sector is facing disruption. The rising influx of foreign companies has not only changed the retail landscape, but also the consumer preferences. There is a significant shift in consumer preferences, primarily due to the advancements in technology.

The Australian retail sector requires agility and multiplicity of delivery platforms, which can identify non-responsive retailers.

The sector registered a growth rate of 5%, 3%, and 2.6% in New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia, respectively.

The Australian economys growth was majorly driven by private investments in the mining and housing markets, with core inflation at 1.75%, which is significant lower than the target formulated by the Reserve Bank.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Australia and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Australia Retail Sector Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

