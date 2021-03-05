Australia & New Zealand Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers- Canon Medical Systems Ltd, Carestream Health, Esaote, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Australia & New Zealand Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Diagnostic imaging is the process where the internal structure of human body is viewed using the electromagnetic radiation, for accurate diagnosis of the patient. The diagnostic imaging uses radiations to diagnose and treat the diseases. There are various modalities in the medical imaging, the most common ones being the CT scan and MRI systems. The market studied is driven by several factors, such as growing technological advancements, including handheld X-ray and upright MRI, and increasing interest among researchers regarding medical imaging equipment. Additionally, increase in chronic diseases and increasing government funding pertaining to diagnostic imaging studies are also responsible to drive the growth of the market studied.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391109/australia-new-zealand-diagnostic-imaging-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

The prominent players in the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market are:

Canon Medical Systems Ltd, Carestream Health, Esaote, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Scope of the Report

This report includes an in-depth study of the Australia & New Zealand diagnostic imaging equipment market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied). Diagnostic imaging is used to take images of the internal structure of human body, using electromagnetic radiation, for accurate diagnosis of the patient. There are various modalities in medical imaging, the most common ones being CT scan and MRI systems.

Key Industry Trends-

X-ray Equipment Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance over the Forecast Period

An X-ray is a non-invasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. Imaging with X-rays involves exposing a part of the body to a small dose of ionizing radiation to produce pictures of the inside of the body. Chest X-rays are the most frequently ordered imaging test in Australian general practice. They were generally accounted for 8.3% of all imaging tests ordered by general practitioners in 2013 14. In addition, there is also a rising need for radiographers in Australia that is expected to boost the Australian market. Recently, in 2018, the New Zealand scientists have been found performing the first 3-D, color X-ray on a human, using a technique that promises to improve the field of medical diagnostics. Hence, these technologies are also being commercialized by the New Zealand company, MARS Bioimaging, and may increase the overall market.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391109/australia-new-zealand-diagnostic-imaging-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Major points covered in this research are:-

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

Australia & New Zealand Market Size (Value) of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment (2019-2024)

Australia & New Zealand Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

Australia & New Zealand Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Australia & New Zealand Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Analysis by Application

Australia & New Zealand Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Australia & New Zealand Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Competitive Landscape

Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy Now This Report at

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08071391109?mode=su?source=MW&Mod=21

Finally, this Diagnostic Imaging Equipment report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Diagnostic Imaging Equipment product development and gives an outline of the potential Australia & New Zealand market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]