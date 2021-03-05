Athletic Footwear Market is Booming Worldwide in Coming Years

The major factors driving the growth of the global athletic footwear market include, growing world population, increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle, upsurge in disposable income within major economies, and the corresponding increase in demand for innovative and comfortable footwear.

Athletic shoe is a generic name for the footwear primarily designed for sports or other forms of physical exercise, but in recent years they are used for casual activities. Athletic footwear is used for sports and other forms of training, such as walking, jogging, running, and aerobics. This includes basketball shoes, fitness shoes, walking and running shoes, and so on.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global athletic footwear market with nearly 40% share. The key reason for the dominance of Asia-Pacific is cheap labor, heavy concentration of leading footwear manufacturers, and availability of cheap raw material. The growing interest in athletic sports, improved awareness of healthy lifestyles, escalating demand for innovative footwear, and increase in seasonal sales (due to sports events), are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the athletic footwear market in U.S. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a slow pace, owing to reasons such as high material, labor cost and strong competition.

Various new companies in the athletic footwear market have been gained importance in the recent past. For instance, Skechers USA became the second largest athletic footwear company in 2014. The low price of Skechers’ products has been the key reason for its growth in U.S. market.

