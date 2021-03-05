Asia Pacific Wheat Protein Market Statistics and Growth Prediction 2021- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Freres

This Wheat Protein Industry report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, strategic market growth analysis, and market size. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the Asia Pacific Wheat Protein market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The Asia Pacific Wheat Protein market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

The Asia Pacific wheat protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

– The market has witnessed a significant growth due to the increasing intolerance towards animal protein, thereby leading to the shift in preference of the meat consuming population toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, therefore, driving the market studied. In addition, major benefits such as high nutritional value, and a good source of several vitamins and minerals with the growing demand for natural and organic substitutes is thus driving the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the demand for wheat protein application in animal feed due to growing awareness regarding animal health which is anticipated to drive the demand for wheat protein.

– Moreover, companies in the region have initiated awareness programs and campaigns, which are directed to make the consumers understand the benefits of alternative proteins and establish popularity among consumers is expected to further drive the market growth during the study period.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s., Manildra Group, Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd., Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Rising Demand for Wheat Protein Isolate in the Food & Beverage Industries

Wheat protein isolates segment is witnessed to have the highest growth rate in the wheat protein market. The large demand for wheat protein isolates in the region is due to its potential application, as these are a refined form of protein containing a greater amount of protein with greater digestibility. These also have excellent water retention (especially at pH 8.0 and 70 C), high solubility at pH 9.0, and high-fat absorption capacities. Also, wheat protein isolates and their albumin fractions had good foaming capacity and stability. Nowadays it has been used as the major source of cheap proteins especially for athletes, bodybuilders, vegetarians, and has gained wide application in various beverages and dairy industries, and infant foods due to its different functional properties. Owing to growing demand manufacturers operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative products to cater to the growing demand and achieve competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in 2019, Arla Foods Ingredients launched Lacprodan ISO. Water, a 100% whey protein isolate ingredient ideal for use in protein ready-to-drink products. The new product overcomes challenges such as taste, and mouthfeel issues faced by manufacturers of clear protein waters.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia Pacific wheat protein market is competitive and fragmented in nature owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Frres, and Tereos Starch, among others.

