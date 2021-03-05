Asia Pacific Wheat Protein Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Most Active Companies, Most Adopted Strategies, Market Share Analysis, Company Profiles, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated

The Asia Pacific Wheat Protein Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia Pacific wheat protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Global Asia Pacific Wheat Protein Market: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s., Manildra Group, Glico Nutrition Co.,Ltd., Hilmar Cheese Company,Inc.

– The market has witnessed a significant growth due to the increasing intolerance towards animal protein, thereby leading to the shift in preference of the meat consuming population toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, therefore, driving the market studied. In addition, major benefits such as high nutritional value, and a good source of several vitamins and minerals with the growing demand for natural and organic substitutes is thus driving the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the demand for wheat protein application in animal feed due to growing awareness regarding animal health which is anticipated to drive the demand for wheat protein.

– Moreover, companies in the region have initiated awareness programs and campaigns, which are directed to make the consumers understand the benefits of alternative proteins and establish popularity among consumers is expected to further drive the market growth during the study period.

Rising Demand for Wheat Protein Isolate in the Food & Beverage Industries

Wheat protein isolates segment is witnessed to have the highest growth rate in the wheat protein market. The large demand for wheat protein isolates in the region is due to its potential application, as these are a refined form of protein containing a greater amount of protein with greater digestibility. These also have excellent water retention (especially at pH 8.0 and 70C), high solubility at pH 9.0, and high-fat absorption capacities. Also, wheat protein isolates and their albumin fractions had good foaming capacity and stability. Nowadays it has been used as the major source of cheap proteins especially for athletes, bodybuilders, vegetarians, and has gained wide application in various beverages and dairy industries, and infant foods due to its different functional properties. Owing to growing demand manufacturers operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative products to cater to the growing demand and achieve competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in 2019, Arla Foods Ingredients launched Lacprodan ISO. Water, a 100% whey protein isolate ingredient ideal for use in protein ready-to-drink products. The new product overcomes challenges such as taste, and mouthfeel issues faced by manufacturers of clear protein waters.

China and Japan are expected to have the Fastest Growing Market

Countries such as China and Japan are expected to have the fastest-growing market in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the inclination of these consumers toward protein alternatives, such as plant protein, due to the reduction in animal protein intake, with regard to weight management and general health maintenance. This has led to a rise in the daily intake of wheat protein, as it is one of the prominent plant-based proteins gaining traction in the Chinese market. In these countries, wheat protein is majorly used in bakery and meat substitute products. The large demand is due to the wide range of functionalities of wheat gluten such as viscoelasticity, texturing, foaming, emulsification and binding lead to its wide-scale usage in bakery products, and its role as an excellent meat alternative for consumers preferring vegetarian food products are expected to drive its market in the countries.

The Asia Pacific wheat protein market is competitive and fragmented in nature owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Frres, and Tereos Starch, among others.

