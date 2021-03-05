Asia-Pacific Veterinary Vaccine Market To 2026 Lead By- Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Virbac SA, Hester Biosciences Ltd, Eli Lilly & Company

Asia-Pacific Veterinary Vaccine Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The Asia-Pacific veterinary vaccine market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period.

The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the increasing incidences of livestock diseases, initiatives by various government agencies, animal associations, leading players in the Asia-Pacific region, and the increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases.

The prominent players in the Veterinary Vaccine Market are:

Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Virbac SA, Hester Biosciences Ltd, Eli Lilly & Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Phibro Animal Health Corp., HIPRA

The Asia-Pacific veterinary vaccine market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.

Key Industry Trends-

The Live Attenuated Vaccines Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The live attenuated vaccines segment of the Asia-Pacific veterinary vaccine market is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.12% during the forecast period.

All vaccines licensed for oral or intranasal administration are attenuated. These vaccines must be stored and handled properly, with strict attention to temperature, even in the lyophilized (free-dried) state. After the reconstitution, the vaccine dose should be administered promptly (within 1 hour) or discarded. Some examples of these types of vaccines include canine distemper virus vaccines and all canine parvovirus and adenovirus-2 vaccines. As of 2018, these vaccines had the largest market share among others, and it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific veterinary vaccine market is a moderately consolidated market and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. Companies, like Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Virbac, Eli Lily and Company, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, hold the substantial market share in the Asia-Pacific veterinary vaccine market Major points covered in this research are:-

Finally, this Veterinary Vaccine report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Veterinary Vaccine product development and gives an outline of the potential Asia-Pacific market.

