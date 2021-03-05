Asia-Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Asia-Pacific Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions.

The Asia-Pacific super absorbent polymers (SAP) market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 6.5%, over the forecast period. Rising hygiene awareness in the region is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Report are:

ADM, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Gel Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises, Kao Corporation, LG Chem, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO.,LTD., SANYO CHEMICAL, LTD., SONGWON, SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD., Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Scenario:

Rising Demand from Residential Construction

– Disposable baby diapers increased in popularity with the introduction of superabsorbent polymers. Super absorbent polymers are used in baby diapers due to their ability to absorb liquids and keep them trapped, even under pressure.

– Superabsorbent polymers used in baby diapers can absorb about 30 times their weight in urine. The swollen gel holds the liquid in a solid, rubbery state and prevents the liquid from leaking onto the babys skin and clothing.

– Super absorbent disposable baby diapers are sophisticated, well-engineered products that provide many benefits, including convenience, comfort, exceptional leakage protection, improved hygiene, and skin care, as compared to cloth diapers.

– Additionally, many new intense innovations, to design better diapers to meet babys needs, are being brought to the market. A babys diaper requires about 13 grams of SAP, hence driving the SAP market.

– The baby diaper industry holds around 70% share of the superabsorbent polymer industry in the region. Asia-Pacific is the major market producing baby diapers. An increase in the demand for baby diapers due to increased birth rates and higher disposable incomes and increasing awareness among the population about hygiene in Asia-Pacific, especially in India and China, are likely to increase the demand for superabsorbent polymers.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

