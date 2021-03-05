Asia Pacific SMC BMC Market Is Set To Become A Market Of US$ 2,153.86 million Value Till 2027

Sheet molding composite (SMC) or sheet molding compound is known as a ready to mold glass-fiber-reinforced with polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The sheet is provided by the manufacturers in the form of rolls weighing up to 1000 kg. Alternatively, the resin coupled with related materials can be mixed on-site, according to the requirement to gain control over the chemistry and filler. This is manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped fiber, basically glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of thermoset resin, such as polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, and epoxy resin.

Report Overview @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/asia-pacific-smc-bmc-market

The longer fibers present in SMC result in better strength compared to sheet and bulk molding compound (BMC) products. There are several applications of SMC, such as demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, structural components at low cost, automotive, and transit. Bulk molding compound is a ready-to-mold, glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polymer material used in compression molding, along with injection molding and transfer molding.The properties of SMC and BMC compounds such as light weight, long life, better mechanical properties, resistance to fire, corrosion & chemical, low smoke emission, and good abrasion resistant surface are the key factors propelling the SMC BMC market growth in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, adoption of sustainable materials in various industries further offers a huge opportunity for the key players to expand their business in the SMC BMC market of Asia Pacific.

China held the largest share in the SMC BMC market in Asia Pacific. The SMC BMC is extensively used in various industries such as the automotive and transportation, aerospace, home appliances, and electrical and electronic. Rapid growth in the automotive industry, coupled with the presence of well-known automotive manufacturers, is projected to propel the growth of the in China. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in the country further boost the growth of the SMC BMC market in China.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on SMC BMC Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and confirmed deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the SMC BMC market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00010736

Market Insights

Adoption of sustainable materials

Sustainability has become in the advanced manufacturing set-up industry. The increased focus toward environment along with introduction of improved and sustainable form of materials is further expected to boost the demand for sustainable materials. The potential use of sustainable form of polymer based composites are being increasingly demanded across automotive and transportation, electrical and building, and construction industries. This has a positive impact on the demand for SMC and BMC compounds. SMC and BMC based products are known to have comparatively lower environmental impact than the conventional materials such as metals, thermoplastic polymers, and concrete. They pose minimal impact in manufacture of the base material, less weight in service, better lifetime, and the ability to recycle SMC and BMC parts. Further, the presence of styrene, as a significant component in SMC and BMC, is considered safe for the environment and has no effect on the human body. Additionally, SMC and BMC have comparatively low rate of emissions and no hazardous by-products are generated during the production processes. The rise in adoption of sustainable materials across several application bases owing to inclination toward green future is anticipated to increase the demand of SMC and BMC in various industries.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00010736

Resin Type-Based MarketInsights

Based on resin type, the SMC BMC market has been segmented into polyester and other resin types. In 2018, the polyester segment accounted for the largest share of the SMC BMC market in Asia Pacific. The market for the other resin types segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Polyester resins are formed by the reaction between polyols such as glycol or ethylene glycol and dibasic acids such as phthalic acid and maleic acid. These unsaturated resins are combined with other chemicals called hardeners or catalysts, which changes the molecular structure of the resulting compound along with generation of heat. Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide (MEKP) is one such hardening agent. Composites made up of traditional unsaturated polyester resins generally display lower fatigue performance compared to the one based out of epoxy resins. These factors have propelled the demand polyester over the past few years.

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]