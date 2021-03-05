Asia-Pacific School Furniture Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing school furniture market, followed by North America and Europe. The focus of government policies and basic education access across all the countries in Asia-pacific is expected to drive the growth of the school furniture market in the region.

An increase in the number of school construction, the number of students enrolled in higher education in the region may drive the market for school furniture in the developing economies of the region. According to a source, the number of students enrolled in higher education is expected to increase to 380 million by 2030, which will significantly increase the number of schools and the demand for furniture in these schools. In India and China, the number of enrolments is expected to increase continuously, as these regions have a high percentage of the young population, thus, providing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of school furniture in the market.

There is a surge in the demand for multifunctional and ergonomically designed seating furniture in the market to provide comfortable learning to the students, which will further increase the demand for school furniture in the region. Storage furniture with multifunctional usage is gaining traction in the school furniture market. Eco-friendly school furniture is also preferred by the schools in the region.

A request sample copy of this report!

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151914/asia-pacific-school-furniture-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Market Segmentation-

The Asia-Pacific School Furniture market report chiefly includes the following manufacturers-

Haworth Inc., Steelcase Inc., Knoll Inc., Teknion, SmartEd Inc., Sebel, Popcorn Furniture and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, Guangzhou Everpretty Furniture Co. Ltd, Zhangzhou Jiansheng Furniture Co. Ltd, Chanakya Furniture

Asia-Pacific School Furniture Market Competitive Landscape:

Increase in the Number of Schools in China is Expected to Drive the Demand for School Furniture

Favorable government regulations are leading to the development of private schools in China despite free public education. There is a rise in the number of private schools operating in China in the last years. With the development of China’s economy, there is a rise of international schools across China as people are demanding high quality of K12 education. For instance, private schools in China accounted for more than 35.0% of total schools in the country, with a total of 183,500 schools in 2018.

The number of international schools in China increased from 550 in 2015 to 734 in 2018. There were 87 new schools opened in China, which was the highest record in recent years. The growth of Chinese international schools may, thereby, lead to a surge in demand for school furniture as these schools plan to expand in the future. Thus, an increase in the number of international schools is expected to drive the demand for school furniture, which is affordable and comfortable in China and positively drives the growth of school furniture within the country.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151914/asia-pacific-school-furniture-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=21

Major Highlights of School Furniture Market report:

-School Furniture Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Asia-Pacific School Furniture Market Forecast (2020-2025)

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]