Asia-Pacific School Furniture Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; Haworth, Steelcase, Knoll, Teknion

The Asia-Pacific School Furniture Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Asia-Pacific School Furniture report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Asia-Pacific School Furniture report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia-Pacific School Furniture Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific School Furniture Market: Haworth, Steelcase, Knoll, Teknion, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increase in the Number of Schools in China is Expected to Drive the Demand for School Furniture

Favorable government regulations are leading to the development of private schools in China despite free public education. There is a rise in the number of private schools operating in China in the last years. With the development of China’s economy, there is a rise of international schools across China as people are demanding high quality of K12 education. For instance, private schools in China accounted for more than 35.0% of total schools in the country, with a total of 183,500 schools in 2018.

The number of international schools in China increased from 550 in 2015 to 734 in 2018. There were 87 new schools opened in China, which was the highest record in recent years. The growth of Chinese international schools may, thereby, lead to a surge in demand for school furniture as these schools plan to expand in the future. Thus, an increase in the number of international schools is expected to drive the demand for school furniture, which is affordable and comfortable in China and positively drives the growth of school furniture within the country.

Seating segment Dominated the School Furniture Product Category

The seating segment dominated the Asia-Pacific market as Chairs and tables are widely used in the classrooms of the schools in the region. Other key factors such as wide application, durability, and the ability to add mobility and functionality add to increase the use of seating furniture in the market. Flexible seating is becoming a staple seat part of the classroom environment. Chairs that allow students to choose where and how they sit while they learn are becoming important in today’s classrooms. Students, teachers, parents are coming to know the benefit of flexible seating as students can change the movement of the chair whenever they want, depending on their mood.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Asia-Pacific School Furniture Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

