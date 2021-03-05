Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size Status and Global Outlook 2021

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Asia-Pacific polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5.5%, over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of packaging material and demand for sustainable and recyclable material are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

– Stringent government regulations are likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Advent of bio-based PET and shift toward flexible packaging are projected to create opportunities to the market growth in the future.

– China is expected to dominate the market and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Hengli Group Co. Ltd, Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, JBF Industries Ltd, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Reliance Industries Limited, Sinopec, Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd

Market Scenario

Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

– PET is a plastic material, which has found increasing applications in the food and beverage industry for packaging purposes. PET has been replacing glass in food packaging applications, owing to its extremely lightweight, easy and efficient to transport, and shatterproof features.

– PET is a very strong and inert material that does not react with foods. It is resistant to attacks by micro-organisms and will not biologically degrade. Additionally, unlike glass, PET is extremely lightweight, easy and efficient to transport, re-sealable for efficient on-the-go hydration, environmentally safe, recyclable, and shatterproof. Owing to its chemical inertness and physical properties, especially glass-like transparency, lightweight, and rigidity, PET is widely used as a food packaging material.

– Common applications of PET in the food and beverage industry are bottled water, milk, juices, and carbonated drinks bottles, ketchup, jars for peanut butter, mayonnaise, pickles, jam, and others, sandwich boxes, tubs and food containers, can laminations, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

The Asia-Pacific polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is consolidated in nature. Key players in the market include LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Reliance Industries Limited, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, and Sinopec, among others.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Asia-Pacific and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

