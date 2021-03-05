Asia-Pacific Pigment Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021-2025

Asia-Pacific Pigments Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The Asia-Pacific pigments market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 6.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Growing demand from the paints and coatings industry is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Industry Trends-

Increasing Demand from Paints and Coatings

– With the steady growth of the construction sector, the demand for paints and coatings has been increasing in numerous countries, across the world, thereby increasing the demand for vibrant shades/pigments.

– The outlook for Asia’s construction industry, in the coming years, remains positive, with the region’s real estate growth estimated to reach over 5%, during 2019.

– Southeast Asia is expected to be a major construction market, in the years to come. According to the Global Construction 2030 (published by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics), Southeast Asias construction market is anticipated to exceed USD 1.0 trillion, by 2030. This prediction is underpinned by global geopolitical trends that see the BRIC region making way for ICASA (India, China, Africa, and Southeast Asia), to be the worlds new economic epicenter.

– With the increasing demand for paints and coatings, there is a rise in the production of paints and coatings in the region. This, in turn, is also driving the demand for the market studied.

Finally, this Pigments report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Pigments product development and gives an outline of the potential Asia-Pacific market.

