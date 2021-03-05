Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Lubricants Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Report 2021-2025

The Latest report about the Oil & Gas Lubricants market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Oil & Gas Lubricants market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Non-OECD Asia (which includes India and China) is expected to account for more than 60% of the world’s total increase in energy consumption from 2015 through 2040.

Despite the increasing share of renewables in the primary energy mix of the Asia-Pacific region, oil & gas is expected to remain the primary fuel, catering to the growing energy needs. However, the region is home to one of the largest oil consuming nations, which is largely dependent on other nations to satisfy its energy needs. In a bid to ensure energy security, despite concerns hovering around oil prices, the uptake of more upstream, midstream, and downstream based projects is necessary to meet the increased demand, resulting in increased usage of mechanical equipment. Like any mechanical system, moving parts in pumps, compressors, generators, fans and blowers, cranes, shakers, thrusters, valves, among other equipment used in the oil & gas industry require proper lubrication to function optimally. As the oil & gas industry in the Asia-Pacific region shifts its focus toward more complex offshore locations and unconventional resources recover, the risk associated with system failures also increases, resulting in increased demand for specialized lubricants. Furthermore, expansion of oil & gas pipeline network, coupled with an increased number of refinery and petrochemical projects across the Asia-Pacific region, is also expected to supplement the demand for oil & gas lubricants in the Asia-Pacific region, during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation-

The Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Lubricants market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, Dow Corning Corporation, Total SA, amongst others

Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Lubricants Market Competitive Landscape

India to Register High Demand

India has been dependent on other countries to satisfy its oil & gas needs, for a long time. However, to ensure energy security, the Indian government plans to ramp up domestic oil & gas production. India is expecting a USD 40 billion investment in next five years for exploration & production activities. After more than a decade of nearly static production, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is expected to invest approximately around USD 11 billion over the next three to years, to ramp up gas production by nearly 30%. In the fiscal year 2016, ONGC drilled approximately 501 wells compared to 386 wells in 2015-16. There are series of complex upstream projects in India that are lined up for commissioning during the forecast period, which are expected to significantly increase the demand for oil & gas lubricants in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, LNG and downstream sectors, including petrochemical plants, are also expected to attract similar investments, which in turn, would supplement the demand for oil & gas lubricants during the forecast period.

Major Highlights of Oil & Gas Lubricants Market report:

-Oil & Gas Lubricants Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Lubricants Market Forecast (2019-2023)

Notable Developments in the Market:

March 2018: Shell becomes Aggreko’s largest lubricants supplier in Russia, Asia-Pacific and Americas.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

