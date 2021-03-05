Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics Market Comprehensive Insights 2021-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics investments from 2019 till 2024.

The Asia-Pacific nutricosmetics market is forecasted to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The Asia-Pacific nutricosmetics market is driven by increasing awareness and interest in new technology, media coverage, and consumer demand.

– The rising awareness of nutricosmetics and the huge population in China and India is expected to further boost the nutricosmetics market growth in the region.

– Increasing awareness on the links between food consumption and enhanced beauty has increased the demand for beauty food products, in turn, create demand for nutricosmetic products.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Amway, Dabur India Ltd, Shiseido Cosmetics, FANCL International, Inc., Jebsen Consumer Products Co.. Ltd., Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., DHC USA, Inc., Daesang Group

The scope of the Asia-Pacific nutricosmetics market covers the various types of ingredients such as carotenoids, vitamins, collagen, omega-3 fatty acids, CoQ10, keratin and other ingredients of nutricosmetics. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, drug stores/pharmacies, specialist stores, online stores and other distribution channels. The study also covers country level analysis of major countries like China, Japan, India and Australia.

Key Market Trends

High Demand For Carotenoids

The multifunctionality od carotenoids and wide application range in nutricosmetic industry have been driving the product demand in the region. The carotenoid market in Australia is largely dominated by its use both as a health ingredient and natural food color. Carotenoid-based beverages are the major end-use sector for nutricosmetic products in Australia, which includes fruit and vegetable juices, such as Berris Super Juice range. In India, the carotenoids market is increasing at a faster pace, driven mainly by the awareness of antioxidants and high demand of healthy food.

Japan is the Largest Market

According to the Japanese tradition, the development of nutricosmetics ingredients and finished products are based on scientific proofs and supported by demonstrated Japanese health requirements. Apart from FOSHU approved products, there are several non-FOSHU nutricosmetics products being marketed in Japan with at least off-label claims focused on health. In Asia-Pacific, and particularly in Japan, nutricosmetics, such as collagen are commonly found in foods and beverages including tea, cookies, chocolate, coffee, and water. The nutricosmetics market in Japan is a matured industry that features a wide assortment of products in various categories, including functional food and beverages, and nutritional and dietary supplements.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Asia-Pacific and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research 2026 historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

