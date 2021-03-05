Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market Precise Outlook- Audi AG, Autonacional S.A, BMW, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company

The market for micro-hybrid vehicles in the Asia-Pacific was USD 125.45 billion in 2017. This market is anticipated to reach USD 338.59 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.21%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for automotive sales. The sales in the major countries of Asia-Pacific, such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia account for more than 43.82% of the total automotive sales in the world. With 29,122,531 vehicle sales, China stood as a market leader in the automotive industry, in the world, as well as Asia-Pacific; China is followed by Japan and India, which accounted for 5,238,888 and 4,017,539 sales, respectively.

The increasing industrialization and the booming urban population in the region are expected to boost car ownership. The governments of countries, like China and India, where the pollution is rampant, are taking actions to reduce the pollution issue thereby resulting in the rise in sales of the alternate fuel engines and green vehicles, such as the micro, mild, and full-hybrid vehicles.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0417446365/asia-pacific-micro-hybrid-vehicles-market-segmented-by-capacity-vehicle-battery-capacity-and-country-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?Mode=21

The prominent players in the Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles market are:

Audi AG, Autonacional S.A, BMW, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, Kia Motor Corporation, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Mazda Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Porsche AG, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market Overview:

The micro-hybrid technology has advanced during the last few years. The second generations of micro-hybrid vehicles are currently becoming quite common in Asia-Pacific. While the first generation micro-hybrid technology relied on a simple stop-start engine mechanism, second-generation micro-hybrid systems incorporate features, such as energy recuperation. The third generation of micro-hybrid systems are now under development, where more advanced concepts, such as shutting off the engine during coasting (not just when stopped), as well as the mild level of boost from the batteries during acceleration are being targeted.

Countries across the globe have formulated stringent emission norms to cater the cause of reducing Asia-Pacific warming. Efforts are being made by governments worldwide to minimize the negative effects of Asia-Pacific warming and reduce the carbon footprint. For instance, European Council has targeted to reduce the average fleet emission of 187g CO2/km in 2011 to an average fleet emission of 175g CO2/km by 2017 and 147g CO2/km by 2020 for passenger cars and LCVs.

Asia-Pacific fuel prices have been falling over the past few months. The fall in fuel prices had an adverse effect on the market for fuel-efficient vehicles. The decline is expected to continue during the forecast period. This could be due to a host of market-driven factors. With the fall in prices of fuel, it is expected that a driver in America would save about USD 430- 455 on an average per annum on gasoline. Increase in oil production in America contributed majorly to the fall fuel prices Asia-Pacificly.

Ask for Customization

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0417446365/asia-pacific-micro-hybrid-vehicles-market-segmented-by-capacity-vehicle-battery-capacity-and-country-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape:

March 2018: Volkswagen claims its recently launched 1.5TSI ACT micro-hybrid 130PS petrol engine is as efficient as a diesel.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2023)

– Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market Forecast (2020-2023)

– Asia-Pacific Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges, and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team..

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]