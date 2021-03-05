Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021 Strategic Assessments- BYD Co. Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Duracell Inc., EnerSys

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Lithium-Ion Battery acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest technological advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The market for Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market include declining lithium-ion battery prices, rapid adoption of electric vehicles, growing renewable sector, and increased sale of consumer electronics. On the other hand, the demand-supply mismatch of raw materials is likely to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report are:

BYD Co. Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Duracell Inc., EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, LG Chem Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Tesla, Inc., TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO.,LTD.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scenario:

Automotive Batteries Segment Set to be the Fastest Growing Segment

– The automotive sector is expected to be one of the major end-user segments for lithium-ion batteries in the near future. The penetration of electric vehicles is anticipated to provide a massive impetus for the lithium-ion battery industry growth in Asia-Pacific.

– A range of different vehicle types are now available, featuring increasing degrees of hybridization and electrification. There are various types of vehicles, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs).

– In developed and developing economies, both alike, the adoption of electric vehicles is increasing at a high growth rate. As of 2019, China is already among the countries leading in global EV sales, along with other developing economies like India, which has already begun transforming its public transportation infrastructure for EVs.

– In the current market scenario, policy support is expected to play a crucial role in driving the adoption of electric vehicles. Policy support enables market growth by making vehicles appealing to consumers, reducing risks for investors, and encouraging manufacturers to develop electric vehicles on a large scale. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for lithium-ion batteries in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific lithium-ion battery market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market are Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, BYD Co. Ltd, Duracell Inc., Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd and Sony Corporation among others.

The key insights of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Lithium-Ion Battery market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The Lithium-Ion Battery market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Lithium-Ion Battery Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Lithium-Ion Battery Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Lithium-Ion Battery market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Lithium-Ion Battery Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

