Asia-Pacific Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021 Recent Developments- Collins Aerospace, Thales Group, Zodiac Aerospace (Safran), Honeywell International

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity investments from 2020 till 2024.

Collins Aerospace, Thales Group, Zodiac Aerospace (Safran), Honeywell International Inc., Asia-Pacific Eagle Entertainment Inc., Viasat Inc., Gogo LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Envee Inflight Entertainment Co. Ltd, Kontron AG (S&T AG), Inmarsat PLC, Stellar Entertainment

The Asia-Pacific inflight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 9% during the forecast period.

– Increasing passenger traffic in the region is generating demand for new generation aircraft, which in turn, is generating demand for inflight entertainment and connectivity systems.

– The increasing adoption of low-cost carrier business models by the airlines in the Asia-Pacific region and integration of IFEC solutions by the LCCs, to enhance their passenger experience are propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific inflight catering market.

In recent years, IFE has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems. The market study includes only the analysis of the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Scenario

The First Class Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The first class segment of the Asia-Pacific inflight entertainment and connectivity market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because the airlines of the region are providing passengers of the first class with the best entertainment and connectivity options available, with many sophistications and customizations being provided, corresponding to the price of the ticket they pay. For instance, Garuda Indonesia provides its first class passengers with the latest on-demand in-flight entertainment and live streams of choice TV shows on the innovative AVOD system, through the personal 23.5 inch LCD screen, controlled conveniently by touchscreen and premium handset. Telkom Indonesia, along with Panasonic’s Asia-Pacific Communication System, offers inflight connectivity services for the airlines first class passengers. Provision of such advance IFEC solutions by the airlines of this region for improving the passenger experience is expected to generate demand for the market during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Asia-Pacific and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Asia-Pacific Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

